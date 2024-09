Sabah basketball club, which is having a training camp in Lithuania, tested its strength in the second inspection game.

The rival of the Azerbaijani champion was the local Neptunas, Idman.biz reports.

The team of Rimas Kurtinaitis won the match with a score of 82:71.

In the first inspection game Rostock defeated Seawolves (Germany) with a score of 72:71.

