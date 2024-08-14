Tiffany Hayes will not be able to help Azerbaijan team

"The stage in Baku is one of the strongest rounds".

Vugar Azimov, general secretary of the Azerbaijan Basketball Federation, told Idman.biz.

He announced the chances of the Azerbaijan national team, which will compete in the Baku stage of the women's basketball 3x3 series. The official of the institution said that there is no team that does not play at this stage: "Also, the strongest teams have gathered in this round. After this competition, the European Championship will start. Therefore, the teams that will participate here will perform with a strong team. In addition, the participating clubs will try to show themselves at the maximum level. Düsseldorf ZOOS is one of the strongest opponents of our team in Group C, one of the strongest in Germany. We met them once. At this stage, the favorites are clear."

According to him, everyone believes in the successful performance of our team: "We hope that our girls will show themselves well in this tournament. They train and the level of preparation is high. Therefore, our expectations are high. The only downside is that Tiffany Hayes, who is also on the team, was unable to participate in this round. In other words, his not playing will weaken our team relatively. But we have a high chance of getting into the top three."

Azerbaijani national team will participate after the main round. Azerbaijan team will meet with Düsseldorf ZOOS in group C and the team that will be the winner of group A in the classification. The Baku round will be held on August 17-18.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz