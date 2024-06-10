10 June 2024
COMMİTMENT to the Spanish head coach of the Azerbaijani national team

The change of coach in the Azerbaijan national basketball team made up of young people has been formalized.

Idman.biz reports that before the European Championship to be held in Pitesti, Romania, this post was assigned to Spaniard Alberto Blanco.

Zaur Pashayev and Anar Hajiyev will be in the coaching corps of the specialist who is Tahir Bakhshiyev's assistant in the main national team.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan national team will participate in several training camps under the leadership of Blanco in order to prepare for the European Championship.

