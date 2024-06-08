Those crushed Armenians

Among men's 3x3 basketball teams, the most productive players of the Armenia-Azerbaijan match of the European Cup were announced.

As Idman.biz reports, Amil Hamzayev was the hero of the meeting in Pristina, the capital of Kosovo.

He scored 9 points in the match of the first round of the qualification stage. Amil single-handedly scored as many points as the opponent in the match won by our team with a score of 21:9.

Jordan Deangelo Davis contributed to the victory with 7 points. Ender Poladkhanli scored 3 points, Jabrayil Akbarov scored 2 points.

Azerbaijan reached "21" with 4 two-pointers, 11 one-pointers and 2 free throws. Amil was happy for the two countries 3 times, Jordan 1 time. Hamzayev and Akbarov converted the fines.

It should be noted that our team will play three more games today.

Idman.biz