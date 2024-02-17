18 February 2024
EN

Azerbaijan national team defeated the UAE

Basketball
News
17 February 2024 23:55
Azerbaijan national team defeated the UAE

The Azerbaijan national team, consisting of men's basketball players, which continued its training camp in Istanbul, Turkiye, held a test match.

Idman.biz reports that Tahir Bakhshiyev's team played a test match against the United Arab Emirates.

The team finished the match with a score of 72:57. The most productive basketball player in our national team was captain Amil Hamzayev who scored 14 points and 4 rebounds.

It should be noted that the training camp will continue until February 21.

Idman.biz

Related news

From Sumgayit to Ganja
16 February 10:36
Basketball

From Sumgayit to Ganja

Shabani played in Sumgayit in the first half of the championship
The son of the Azerbaijan national team captain during the USSR explained the reason choosing basketball
12 February 17:20
Basketball

The son of the Azerbaijan national team captain during the USSR explained the reason choosing basketball

"This is how my sports career began"
Ukrainian teen basketball player killed in Dusseldorf
12 February 14:05
Basketball

Ukrainian teen basketball player killed in Dusseldorf

He and his teammate Artem Kozachenko were reportedly attacked with knives on the street
Khirdalan 5th victory in a row - VIDEO
11 February 16:58
Basketball

Khirdalan 5th victory in a row - VIDEO

Today, the XIV round of the Azerbaijan Basketball League was concluded

Ganja head coach: "We will continue to fight as long as we breathe"
10 February 18:01
Basketball

Ganja head coach: "We will continue to fight as long as we breathe"

"Our playoff chances have decreased a lot"
Evren Alkaya evaluated the victory in Ganja
10 February 17:02
Basketball

Evren Alkaya evaluated the victory in Ganja

"We tried to reduce the tempo at that time and we won"

Most read

Eldaniz Azizli: "Our current Greco-Roman team is the best in history" - Idman Bizde - VIDEO - PHOTO
15 February 17:19
Wrestling

Eldaniz Azizli: "Our current Greco-Roman team is the best in history" - Idman Bizde - VIDEO - PHOTO

He also expressed confidence that the freestyle wrestling team will live up to expectations and announced his expectations for the Olympic year
Hasrat Jafarov: "I don't go to any competition with complacency"
15 February 15:44
Wrestling

Hasrat Jafarov: "I don't go to any competition with complacency"

"I played three matches and reached the finals"
Azerbaijani clubs' Jubilee victory in Europa League
17 February 11:00
Azerbaijan football

Azerbaijani clubs' Jubilee victory in Europa League

It should be noted that the first victory in the Europa League took place in the 1996/97 season
Maksim Medvedev: "We should focus on the return match"
16 February 12:38
Azerbaijan football

Maksim Medvedev: "We should focus on the return match"

"Of course, it is a very good result for us"