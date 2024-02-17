Azerbaijan national team defeated the UAE

The Azerbaijan national team, consisting of men's basketball players, which continued its training camp in Istanbul, Turkiye, held a test match.

Idman.biz reports that Tahir Bakhshiyev's team played a test match against the United Arab Emirates.

The team finished the match with a score of 72:57. The most productive basketball player in our national team was captain Amil Hamzayev who scored 14 points and 4 rebounds.

It should be noted that the training camp will continue until February 21.

