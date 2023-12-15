The champion against the debutant, the neighbors against each other

Today, the next games of the VIII round will be held in the Azerbaijan Basketball League.

Idman.biz reports that "Sabah" will face "Sumgayit" in the first match of the day.

The champion is the clear favorite in the meeting with the representative of "Youth City", which is in the last stages. It doesn't seem believable that the debutant signed the sensation.

In the other match, "Khirdalan" will test "Neftchi". "Black and white" are considered lucky in a duel between neighbors.

Azerbaijan Basketball League

December 15

Round VIII

4:30 p.m. "Sabah" - "Sumgayit"

"Sarhadchi" Sports Complex

19:30. "Khirdalan" - "Neftchi"

"Sarhadchi" Sports Complex

Khazri BC 8 7 1 712:636 (+76) 15 Sabah BC 7 6 1 808:581 (+127) 13 NTD-INDIGO 7 6 1 633:553 (+80) 13 Neftchi IK 7 5 2 595:539 (+56) 12 Khirdalan BC 7 3 4 593:600 (-7) 10 Jalilabad BC 7 3 4 601:611 (-10) 10 Sarhadchi PSC 8 2 8 671:747 (-76) 10 Sumgayit BC 7 2 5 558:600 (-42) 9 Ganja BC 7 2 5 616:678 (-62) 9 Sheki BC 7 0 7 487:629 (-142) 7

It should be noted that in the first match of the tour "Khazri" won against "Sarhadchi" with a score of 117:100. "Ganja" will challenge "Sheki" on December 16, and NTD-INDIGO will challenge "Jalilabad" the next day.

Idman.biz