15 December 2023
EN

The champion against the debutant, the neighbors against each other

Basketball
News
15 December 2023 14:08
The champion against the debutant, the neighbors against each other

Today, the next games of the VIII round will be held in the Azerbaijan Basketball League.

Idman.biz reports that "Sabah" will face "Sumgayit" in the first match of the day.

The champion is the clear favorite in the meeting with the representative of "Youth City", which is in the last stages. It doesn't seem believable that the debutant signed the sensation.

In the other match, "Khirdalan" will test "Neftchi". "Black and white" are considered lucky in a duel between neighbors.

Azerbaijan Basketball League
December 15
Round VIII
4:30 p.m. "Sabah" - "Sumgayit"
"Sarhadchi" Sports Complex

19:30. "Khirdalan" - "Neftchi"
"Sarhadchi" Sports Complex

Khazri BC

8

7

1

712:636 (+76)

15

Sabah BC

7

6

1

808:581 (+127)

13

NTD-INDIGO

7

6

1

633:553 (+80)

13

Neftchi IK

7

5

2

595:539 (+56)

12

Khirdalan BC

7

3

4

593:600 (-7)

10

Jalilabad BC

7

3

4

601:611 (-10)

10

Sarhadchi PSC

8

2

8

671:747 (-76)

10

Sumgayit BC

7

2

5

558:600 (-42)

9

Ganja BC

7

2

5

616:678 (-62)

9

Sheki BC

7

0

7

487:629 (-142)

7

It should be noted that in the first match of the tour "Khazri" won against "Sarhadchi" with a score of 117:100. "Ganja" will challenge "Sheki" on December 16, and NTD-INDIGO will challenge "Jalilabad" the next day.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Daniel Westbrook: “They are a very dangerous team
13:51
Basketball

Daniel Westbrook: “They are a very dangerous team

"But if we play with all our strength, we can beat any team."
"Sarhadchi" head coach: "We need new players"
14 December 14:30
Basketball

"Sarhadchi" head coach: "We need new players"

"Sarhadchi" is seventh with 10 points after the XVIII round
Turkish specialist: "If we want to become the champion of Azerbaijan..."
14 December 12:07
Basketball

Turkish specialist: "If we want to become the champion of Azerbaijan..."

After the VIII round, "Khazri" is the leader with 15 points
"Sumgayit" basketball player: "3-point shots have become my calling card" - INTERVIEW
11 December 17:54
Basketball

"Sumgayit" basketball player: "3-point shots have become my calling card" - INTERVIEW

American basketball player of "Sumgayit" Lenard Dixon gave an interview to the press service of the club.
"Khazri" will start, "Jalilabad" will finish
11 December 16:13
Basketball

"Khazri" will start, "Jalilabad" will finish

The games will be held in 4 days
Turkey's preparation of the girls' national team has started
10 December 19:38
Basketball

Turkey's preparation of the girls' national team has started

The Azerbaijan national team consisting of girls basketball players under 16 years of age has started a training camp in Turkey

Most read

Azerbaijan Weightlifting Cup will be held
13 December 15:50
Weightlifting

Azerbaijan Weightlifting Cup will be held

Azerbaijan Weightlifting Cup will be held in Shuvalan Heavy Athletics Center
Memorandum of Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria was signed - PHOTO
12 December 18:46
Other

Memorandum of Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria was signed - PHOTO

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov received the Minister of Youth and Sports of Bulgaria Dimitar Iliev
The officials of the Ministry of Youth and Sports visited the grave of the National Leader - PHOTO
12 December 17:58
Other

The officials of the Ministry of Youth and Sports visited the grave of the National Leader - PHOTO

Dimitar Iliev, Minister of Youth and Sports of Bulgaria, who is visiting our country, was also among those who visited the Alley of Honor
Our weightlifter was 8th in the Grand Prix - VIDEO
13 December 11:22
Weightlifting

Our weightlifter was 8th in the Grand Prix - VIDEO

The Grand Prix of weightlifting continues in Doha, the capital city of Qatar