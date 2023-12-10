11 December 2023
Turkey's preparation of the girls' national team has started

10 December 2023 19:38
Turkey's preparation of the girls' national team has started

The Azerbaijan national team consisting of girls basketball players under 16 years of age has started a training camp in Turkey.

Idman.biz reports that the preparations are being held in Istanbul under the leadership of Turkish specialist Evren Alkaya.

The Azerbaijan U-16 team tested its strength in the inspection game. Our national team met with the local "Dachka Sherifali" U-16 team. The match ended with a 68:36 victory of the Azerbaijani basketball players.

It should be noted that during the training camp, which will last until December 19, the national team will play several test games.

Idman.biz

