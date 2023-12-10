10 December 2023
EN

Nikola Bozinovski: "We managed to make a comeback"

Basketball
News
10 December 2023 17:11
Nikola Bozinovski: "We managed to make a comeback"

"We started the game badly. The opponent punished us by taking advantage of mistakes in our defense."

Idman.biz reports that it was said by Nikola Bozinovski, deputy head coach of "Sabah" basketball club.

The coach of the capital club, which defeated "Sheki" in the 7th round of the Azerbaijan championship, commented on the victory as follows: "However, we managed to correctly analyze the situation and make a comeback. We started to make a better impact in defense and controlled the game until the end."

It should be noted that "Sabah" won against "Sheki" with a score of 101:76.

Idman.biz

Related news

"Sabah" won in Sheki - VIDEO
13:57
Basketball

"Sabah" won in Sheki - VIDEO

Today, the seventh round of the Azerbaijan basketball championship was concluded
2 transfers from the debutant
13:03
Basketball

2 transfers from the debutant

"Khazri" has strengthened its team with 2 basketball players
"Sabah" parted ways with its head coach
10:31
Basketball

"Sabah" parted ways with its head coach

"Sabah" basketball club said goodbye to its head coach Boban Mitev
"Ganja" won in overtime
9 December 18:48
Basketball

"Ganja" won in overtime

Another game of the VII round of the Azerbaijan Basketball Championship was held today
"Ganja" American basketball player: "There are some lack of defense"
9 December 10:42
Basketball

"Ganja" American basketball player: "There are some lack of defense"

"Our training went well and we are fully ready for the game. As stated by our head coach, there are some lack of defense. We worked on it during the week."
"Khazri" has won, "Khirdalan" has rejoiced after 4 games
8 December 22:34
Basketball

"Khazri" has won, "Khirdalan" has rejoiced after 4 games

Today, the next matches of the VII round of the Azerbaijan Basketball Championship have been held

Most read

The position of our team without a head coach in the rating has been announced
9 December 15:01
Volleyball

The position of our team without a head coach in the rating has been announced

The FIVB ranking of volleyball teams has been announced
Baku hosts stunning FIA Prize Giving Ceremony - VIDEO - PHOTO
9 December 16:22
Other

Baku hosts stunning FIA Prize Giving Ceremony - VIDEO - PHOTO

FIA (International Automobile Federation) Prize Giving Ceremony, one of the most anticipated events in the sports world, was held in Baku for the first time ever on December 8
The first round draw was held at "Vugar Gashimov Memorial"
8 December 14:31
Chess

The first round draw was held at "Vugar Gashimov Memorial"

The first round draw was held at the 9th "Vugar Gashimov Memorial", which started in Gabala
6-goal victory from "Qarabag" - VIDEO
8 December 21:35
Azerbaijan football

6-goal victory from "Qarabag" - VIDEO

The XVI round of the Azerbaijan Premier League has started today