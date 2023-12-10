Nikola Bozinovski: "We managed to make a comeback"

"We started the game badly. The opponent punished us by taking advantage of mistakes in our defense."

Idman.biz reports that it was said by Nikola Bozinovski, deputy head coach of "Sabah" basketball club.

The coach of the capital club, which defeated "Sheki" in the 7th round of the Azerbaijan championship, commented on the victory as follows: "However, we managed to correctly analyze the situation and make a comeback. We started to make a better impact in defense and controlled the game until the end."

It should be noted that "Sabah" won against "Sheki" with a score of 101:76.

