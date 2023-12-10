"Sabah" won in Sheki - VIDEO

10 December 2023
10 December 2023 13:57
Today, the seventh round of the Azerbaijan basketball championship was concluded.

Idman.biz reports that "Sheki" hosted "Sabah" in the last match of the tour.

Although the champion of Azerbaijan is the clear favorite of the match, the hosts started the game better. By the middle of the second period, "Sheki" gradually lost its advantage. The experienced basketball players of "Sabah" increased the difference with accurate shots.

The victory with a difference of 25 points raised "Sabah" to the 1st place.

Azerbaijan Basketball League

VII round
December 10
12:00 p.m. "Sheki" - "Sabah" - 76:101 (28:19, 18:30, 18:29, 12:23)
Sheki Olympic Sports Complex

Sabah BK

7

6

1

808:581 (+127)

13

NTD INDIGO

7

6

1

633:553 (+80)

13

Khazri BK

7

6

1

595:536 (+59)

13

Neftchi İK

7

5

2

595:539 (+56)

12

Khırdalan BK

7

3

4

593:600 (-7)

10

Jalilabad BK

7

3

4

601:611 (-10)

10

Sumgait BK

7

2

5

558:600 (-42)

9

Sarhadchi BK

7

2

5

571:551 (-59)

9

Ganja BK

7

2

5

616:678 (-62)

9

Sheki BK

7

0

7

487:629 (-142)

7

It should be noted that earlier in the round NTD-INDIGO defeated "Neftchi" 93:71, "Sumgait" defeated "Khazri" 95:85, "Khirdalan" defeated "Sarhadchi" 79:57, "Ganja" defeated "Jalilabad" 114:108. defeated by the account.

