10 December 2023
2 transfers from the debutant

10 December 2023 13:03
"Khazri" has strengthened its team with 2 basketball players.

Idman.biz reports that American Aubrey McAlpine and Makol Mavye from South Sudan have been transferred.

A contract was signed with the American, who is 196 cm tall, until the end of the season. Before that, he played in the Georgian club "Olimpi Tbilisi".

Mavyeni, who is 208 cm tall, came from "Mornar" of Montenegro, who was the opponent of "Sabah" in the FIBA European Cup.

It should be noted that "Khazri" is second in the tournament table with 13 points after the VII round.

