"Sabah" basketball club said goodbye to its head coach Boban Mitev.

According to the information provided to Idman.biz by the representative of Baku, this was caused by the specialist's family situation.

The North Macedonian left the team at his personal request. Currently, his assistant Nikola Bozinovski leads the team to games.

It should be noted that "Sabah" will be the guest of "Sheki" today in the VII round. The match will start at 12:00.

Idman.biz