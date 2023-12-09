"Ganja" American basketball player: "There are some lack of defense"

"Our training went well and we are fully ready for the game. As stated by our head coach, there are some lack of defense. We worked on it during the week."

Idman.biz reports that Jules Moor, a member of "Ganja" from the USA, said this while talking about the match they will play against "Jalilabad" of the VII round of the Azerbaijan Basketball League.

The American said that they went to the away match in order to win: "We tried to eliminate the mistakes. Basketball is a team game, no one can be singled out. We should all be united and do our job properly. I believe that we will achieve the set goal. As for my game, I play with the same desire and energy both in defense and attack. I try to do my best in the game for my team to succeed. I try to fulfill the tasks of the coaches. If we want to win results, we have to perform successfully in all positions."

It should be noted that the match between "Jalilabad" and "Ganja" will be held today.

