9 December 2023
EN

"Khazri" has won, "Khirdalan" has rejoiced after 4 games

Basketball
News
8 December 2023 22:34
Today, the next matches of the VII round of the Azerbaijan Basketball Championship have been held.

Idman.biz reports that 2 matches have taken place on the second game day of the tour.

Khazri - the team will be the guest of Sumgait, won by 10 points. Sumgait basketball players started the game well, but the visiting team played better in the next 3 periods. Khazri equaled the score with the leader NTD-INDIGO.

"Khirdalan" ended the series of unsuccessful games against "Sarhadchi". The visiting team was defeated in the last 4 matches. "Sarhadchi" lost for the 5th time in the season.

Azerbaijan Basketball League

VII round
December 8
4:30 p.m. "Sumgait" - "Khazri" - 95:85 (25:28, 25:19, 25:18, 22:20)
"Sarhadchi" Sports Center

19:30. "Sarhadchi" - "Khirdalan" - 57:79 (8:13, 15:19, 19:18, 15:29)
"Sarhadchi" Sports Center

NTD-INDIGO

7

6

1

633:553 (+80)

13

Khazri BC

7

6

1

595:536 (+59)

13

Neftchi SC

7

5

2

595:539 (+56)

12

Sabah BC

6

5

1

607:505 (+102)

11

Khirdalan BC

7

3

4

593:600 (-7)

10

Jalilabad BC

6

3

3

493:497 (-4)

9

Sumgait BC

7

2

5

558:600 (-42)

9

Sarhadchi PSC

7

2

5

571:551 (-59)

9

Ganja BC

6

1

5

502:570 (-68)

7

Sheki BC

6

0

6

411:528 (-117)

6

It should be noted that in the first match of the tour, NTD-INDIGO defeated "Neftchi" with a score of 93:71. "Jalilabad" will challenge "Ganja" on December 9, and "Sheki" will challenge "Sabah" the next day.

