"Khazri" has won, "Khirdalan" has rejoiced after 4 games

Today, the next matches of the VII round of the Azerbaijan Basketball Championship have been held.

Idman.biz reports that 2 matches have taken place on the second game day of the tour.

Khazri - the team will be the guest of Sumgait, won by 10 points. Sumgait basketball players started the game well, but the visiting team played better in the next 3 periods. Khazri equaled the score with the leader NTD-INDIGO.

"Khirdalan" ended the series of unsuccessful games against "Sarhadchi". The visiting team was defeated in the last 4 matches. "Sarhadchi" lost for the 5th time in the season.

Azerbaijan Basketball League

VII round

December 8

4:30 p.m. "Sumgait" - "Khazri" - 95:85 (25:28, 25:19, 25:18, 22:20)

19:30. "Sarhadchi" - "Khirdalan" - 57:79 (8:13, 15:19, 19:18, 15:29)

"Sarhadchi" Sports Center

NTD-INDIGO 7 6 1 633:553 (+80) 13 Khazri BC 7 6 1 595:536 (+59) 13 Neftchi SC 7 5 2 595:539 (+56) 12 Sabah BC 6 5 1 607:505 (+102) 11 Khirdalan BC 7 3 4 593:600 (-7) 10 Jalilabad BC 6 3 3 493:497 (-4) 9 Sumgait BC 7 2 5 558:600 (-42) 9 Sarhadchi PSC 7 2 5 571:551 (-59) 9 Ganja BC 6 1 5 502:570 (-68) 7 Sheki BC 6 0 6 411:528 (-117) 6

It should be noted that in the first match of the tour, NTD-INDIGO defeated "Neftchi" with a score of 93:71. "Jalilabad" will challenge "Ganja" on December 9, and "Sheki" will challenge "Sabah" the next day.

Idman.biz