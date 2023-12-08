"Khazri" has won, "Khirdalan" has rejoiced after 4 games

Today, the next matches of the VII round of the Azerbaijan Basketball Championship have been held.
Idman.biz reports that 2 matches have taken place on the second game day of the tour.
Khazri - the team will be the guest of Sumgait, won by 10 points. Sumgait basketball players started the game well, but the visiting team played better in the next 3 periods. Khazri equaled the score with the leader NTD-INDIGO.
"Khirdalan" ended the series of unsuccessful games against "Sarhadchi". The visiting team was defeated in the last 4 matches. "Sarhadchi" lost for the 5th time in the season.
Azerbaijan Basketball League
VII round
December 8
4:30 p.m. "Sumgait" - "Khazri" - 95:85 (25:28, 25:19, 25:18, 22:20)
"Sarhadchi" Sports Center
19:30. "Sarhadchi" - "Khirdalan" - 57:79 (8:13, 15:19, 19:18, 15:29)
"Sarhadchi" Sports Center
|
NTD-INDIGO
|
7
|
6
|
1
|
633:553 (+80)
|
13
|
Khazri BC
|
7
|
6
|
1
|
595:536 (+59)
|
13
|
Neftchi SC
|
7
|
5
|
2
|
595:539 (+56)
|
12
|
Sabah BC
|
6
|
5
|
1
|
607:505 (+102)
|
11
|
Khirdalan BC
|
7
|
3
|
4
|
593:600 (-7)
|
10
|
Jalilabad BC
|
6
|
3
|
3
|
493:497 (-4)
|
9
|
Sumgait BC
|
7
|
2
|
5
|
558:600 (-42)
|
9
|
Sarhadchi PSC
|
7
|
2
|
5
|
571:551 (-59)
|
9
|
Ganja BC
|
6
|
1
|
5
|
502:570 (-68)
|
7
|
Sheki BC
|
6
|
0
|
6
|
411:528 (-117)
|
6
It should be noted that in the first match of the tour, NTD-INDIGO defeated "Neftchi" with a score of 93:71. "Jalilabad" will challenge "Ganja" on December 9, and "Sheki" will challenge "Sabah" the next day.
Idman.biz