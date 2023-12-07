7 December 2023
Tahir Bakhshiyev: "I liked their fighting spirit"

"We had injured players. Each one is very important for us. However, I really liked that the team was able to show character."

Idman.biz reports that the head coach of the NTD-INDIGO team, Tahir Bakhshiyev, said this after the match in the VII round of the Azerbaijan Basketball League, in which he won against "Neftchi" with a score of 93:71.

The specialist, who will perform the same task in the Azerbaijan national team, said that the main reason for the victory is the team spirit: "If someone is injured, it does not mean that the players should lose motivation. We went out to fihgt in the match. I congratulate the team on the victory. Everyone played very well. I think our best meetings are ahead. I liked the fighting spirit of my basketball players in this match."

It should be noted that the representative of Khachmaz is the leader of the tournament table with 13 points after 7 rounds.

