4 December 2023
EN

Adrian Mutu: "There's a dissatisfaction"

Azerbaijan football
News
4 December 2023 00:26
Adrian Mutu: "There's a dissatisfaction"

"It was a difficult game. In the first half, teams were equal but in the second half, we were better. My players showed great performance."

Idman.biz reports that Adrian Mutu, the head coach of Neftchi, who defeated "Zira" in the 15th round of the Azerbaijan Premier League, said.

The Romanian expert spoke about the team. Mutu said that he is aware of the potential of the team: "Unlike the last game, two changes were made. My adaptation process is over. Players should also know what to do. According to the games, I can say that we had bad luck. I know the potential of this team. The performance of the forwards is not satisfying. After the victory over Zenit, we lost to Sumgayit. There is a dissatisfaction. There should be continuity in the results."

It should be noted that after this victory, "Neftchi" increased its points to 19.

Idman.biz

Related news

An away victory from "Sabah", "Neftchi" put an end to the failure streak at home - VIDEO
3 December 19:51
Azerbaijan football

An away victory from "Sabah", "Neftchi" put an end to the failure streak at home - VIDEO

Today, two matches took place in the Azerbaijan Premier League
5th draw in a row from Ramil Sheydayev
3 December 18:55
Azerbaijan football

5th draw in a row from Ramil Sheydayev

Azerbaijani football player Ramil Sheydayev's team lost points again in the Thai Championship
Vusal Isgandarli netted another goal in the Albanian Championship
2 December 21:47
Azerbaijan football

Vusal Isgandarli netted another goal in the Albanian Championship

"Egnatia", where Azerbaijani footballer Vusal Isgandarli wore the jersey, played the next game in the Albanian Championship
Sevinj Jafarzade: "Our success can also affect our male footballers in a good way"
2 December 21:40
Azerbaijan football

Sevinj Jafarzade: "Our success can also affect our male footballers in a good way"

"We achieved what we wanted. Our goal was to advance to a higher division."
Azerbaijani female footballers' success story - ANALYSIS
2 December 15:34
Azerbaijan football

Azerbaijani female footballers' success story - ANALYSIS

Azerbaijan's women's national team wrote a new history in the name of Azerbaijani football, winning 1:0 against Cyprus in the V round of the C division in the League of Nations
Yunis Huseynov: "Qarabag" has already solved 99 percent of the issue"
1 December 22:47
Azerbaijan football

Yunis Huseynov: "Qarabag" has already solved 99 percent of the issue"

"Qarabag" got the profitable result as they needed. But it was a very challenging match." This was told to Idman.biz by Yunis Huseynov, a veteran football player who evaluated the game between "Molde" and "Qarabag" (2:2) in the UEFA European League.

Most read

Gold medals from the Azerbaijani wrestlers - PHOTO
2 December 15:21
Wrestling

Gold medals from the Azerbaijani wrestlers - PHOTO

The Azerbaijani national team in Greco-Roman wrestling won another gold medal at the World Military Championship held in Baku
Europa League: Goal show in Marseille - VIDEO
1 December 09:12
World football

Europa League: Goal show in Marseille - VIDEO

UEFA Europa League V round matches took place
Azerbaijan is the group leader
1 December 23:12
Women's football

Azerbaijan is the group leader

As a result of this success, the team managed to advance to the B division.
Georgian scout: "Huseyn Gaflaov's talent is not far behind American basketball players"
1 December 15:13
Basketball

Georgian scout: "Huseyn Gaflaov's talent is not far behind American basketball players"

"I witnessed how perfectly he developed in several matches"