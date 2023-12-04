Adrian Mutu: "There's a dissatisfaction"

"It was a difficult game. In the first half, teams were equal but in the second half, we were better. My players showed great performance."

Idman.biz reports that Adrian Mutu, the head coach of Neftchi, who defeated "Zira" in the 15th round of the Azerbaijan Premier League, said.

The Romanian expert spoke about the team. Mutu said that he is aware of the potential of the team: "Unlike the last game, two changes were made. My adaptation process is over. Players should also know what to do. According to the games, I can say that we had bad luck. I know the potential of this team. The performance of the forwards is not satisfying. After the victory over Zenit, we lost to Sumgayit. There is a dissatisfaction. There should be continuity in the results."

It should be noted that after this victory, "Neftchi" increased its points to 19.

