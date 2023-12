"Egnatia", where Azerbaijani footballer Vusal Isgandarli wore the jersey, played the next game in the Albanian Championship.

Idman.biz informs that they received "Vlaznia" within the XV round.

Iskanderli was on the field for 74 minutes and scored his team's 3rd goal in the 41st minute. The match ended with a score of 3:0.

This was Vusal's 5th goal in the Albanian Championship.

It should be noted that "Egnatia" leads the tournament table with 33 points after 15 games.

