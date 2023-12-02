Sevinj Jafarzade: "Our success can also affect our male footballers in a good way"

"We achieved what we wanted. Our goal was to advance to a higher division."

Azerbaijan national football player Sevinj Jafarzade told Idman.biz.

The captain of the team commented on their successful performances in the League of Nations and qualifying for the B division. Jafarzade said that they were not in an easy group and hoped for this success before the games started: "Montonegro was our most difficult opponent. We got the victories we won just by showing character. I am very happy for that. Sometimes, when people reach a place, they say that I did it, I won. We achieved this success with God's help and we always prayed for it."

In the future, our team is waiting for a performance in the stronger B division. Sevinj did not promise to repeat this success in the next season: "I trust my team a lot. There will be stronger opponents in the B division. We need some experience to perform better there. I can't talk about that division from now on. Because I don't even know who our opponents will be. Montenegro is a level contender to play in the B division. If we were able to defeat them, we can hope for something in the next round as well."

According to Jafarzade, their success can also affect the male football players in a good way: "I want the continuation of the success we have achieved today. We did it, I wish it continued. Time will show. I wish we had no injuries. Nazlijan Parlak has injured her knee. She will be able to join the team after 1 year. I wish that such situations do not happen again. I hope that our performance will be successful and that our male players and other teams will continue it."

Although the Azerbaijani team left the group, they aimed to beat the Faroe Islands in the last round. The captain said that they want to continue the series of unbeaten games: "We want it to be another first. We will not be complacent as we secured first place in the group. We want to put an exclamation mark at the end, not a period. Although we are tired, we will do our best to defeat the Faroe Islands national team on home soil. Although they lost 0:9 to Montenegro in their last match, they are not weak. They are a solid team. We must always treat the opponent with respect. If so, we will win the result."

It should be noted that the Azerbaijani national team, which defeated Cyprus 1:0 on the road in the 5th round, got a chance to advance to the B division as the group leader, regardless of the result of the last match.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz