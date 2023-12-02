3 December 2023
EN

Sevinj Jafarzade: "Our success can also affect our male footballers in a good way"

Azerbaijan football
Interview
2 December 2023 21:40
Sevinj Jafarzade: "Our success can also affect our male footballers in a good way"

"We achieved what we wanted. Our goal was to advance to a higher division."

Azerbaijan national football player Sevinj Jafarzade told Idman.biz.

The captain of the team commented on their successful performances in the League of Nations and qualifying for the B division. Jafarzade said that they were not in an easy group and hoped for this success before the games started: "Montonegro was our most difficult opponent. We got the victories we won just by showing character. I am very happy for that. Sometimes, when people reach a place, they say that I did it, I won. We achieved this success with God's help and we always prayed for it."

In the future, our team is waiting for a performance in the stronger B division. Sevinj did not promise to repeat this success in the next season: "I trust my team a lot. There will be stronger opponents in the B division. We need some experience to perform better there. I can't talk about that division from now on. Because I don't even know who our opponents will be. Montenegro is a level contender to play in the B division. If we were able to defeat them, we can hope for something in the next round as well."

According to Jafarzade, their success can also affect the male football players in a good way: "I want the continuation of the success we have achieved today. We did it, I wish it continued. Time will show. I wish we had no injuries. Nazlijan Parlak has injured her knee. She will be able to join the team after 1 year. I wish that such situations do not happen again. I hope that our performance will be successful and that our male players and other teams will continue it."

Although the Azerbaijani team left the group, they aimed to beat the Faroe Islands in the last round. The captain said that they want to continue the series of unbeaten games: "We want it to be another first. We will not be complacent as we secured first place in the group. We want to put an exclamation mark at the end, not a period. Although we are tired, we will do our best to defeat the Faroe Islands national team on home soil. Although they lost 0:9 to Montenegro in their last match, they are not weak. They are a solid team. We must always treat the opponent with respect. If so, we will win the result."

It should be noted that the Azerbaijani national team, which defeated Cyprus 1:0 on the road in the 5th round, got a chance to advance to the B division as the group leader, regardless of the result of the last match.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz

Related news

Vusal Isgandarli netted another goal in the Albanian Championship
2 December 21:47
Azerbaijan football

Vusal Isgandarli netted another goal in the Albanian Championship

"Egnatia", where Azerbaijani footballer Vusal Isgandarli wore the jersey, played the next game in the Albanian Championship
Azerbaijani female footballers' success story - ANALYSIS
2 December 15:34
Azerbaijan football

Azerbaijani female footballers' success story - ANALYSIS

Azerbaijan's women's national team wrote a new history in the name of Azerbaijani football, winning 1:0 against Cyprus in the V round of the C division in the League of Nations
Yunis Huseynov: "Qarabag" has already solved 99 percent of the issue"
1 December 22:47
Azerbaijan football

Yunis Huseynov: "Qarabag" has already solved 99 percent of the issue"

"Qarabag" got the profitable result as they needed. But it was a very challenging match." This was told to Idman.biz by Yunis Huseynov, a veteran football player who evaluated the game between "Molde" and "Qarabag" (2:2) in the UEFA European League.

lnur Mammadli was elected as the chairman of the Supervisory Board of "Sumgayit" - PHOTO
1 December 19:05
Azerbaijan football

lnur Mammadli was elected as the chairman of the Supervisory Board of "Sumgayit" - PHOTO

A meeting of the Supervisory Board of "Sumgayit" Football Club was held

The referees of the game "Neftchi" - "Zira" have been announced
1 December 18:56
Azerbaijan football

The referees of the game "Neftchi" - "Zira" have been announced

The fixtures of the 15th round in the Azerbaijan Premier League have been announced
Arif Asadov: "Hacken" has nothing to lose, will play easily against "Qarabag"
1 December 18:20
Azerbaijan football

Arif Asadov: "Hacken" has nothing to lose, will play easily against "Qarabag"

"If we win this game, the match between "Bayer" and "Molde" will no longer matter"

Most read

CL: 3:3 in Istanbul, "Arsenal" hit six – VIDEO
30 November 10:50
World football

CL: 3:3 in Istanbul, "Arsenal" hit six – VIDEO

The fifth round of the Champions League has been concluded
Tarik Elyunusi explained what could make it difficult for "Qarabag" in the match against "Molde" - EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW
30 November 15:07
World football

Tarik Elyunusi explained what could make it difficult for "Qarabag" in the match against "Molde" - EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW

The interview of Tarık Elyunusi, the former football player of the Norwegian national team and "Qarabag" to Idman.biz website
The new transfer of the Azerbaijan had a problem and stayed in the United States
30 November 10:53
Basketball

The new transfer of the Azerbaijan had a problem and stayed in the United States

"Khirdalan" basketball club faced an unusual situation

Georgian scout: "Huseyn Gaflaov's talent is not far behind American basketball players"
1 December 15:13
Basketball

Georgian scout: "Huseyn Gaflaov's talent is not far behind American basketball players"

"I witnessed how perfectly he developed in several matches"