Azerbaijani female footballers' success story - ANALYSIS

Azerbaijan's women's national team wrote a new history in the name of Azerbaijani football, winning 1:0 against Cyprus in the V round of the C division in the League of Nations.

Idman.biz reports that thanks to this victory, the national team of Azerbaijan formalized the leadership of the group and the qualification to the B division, regardless of the result of the last game.

8 games without defeat

It would not be wrong to say that the team surprised and pleased the fans. Because the team led by Siyasat Askerov does not know what defeat is for 8 games. Our football players won 4 and drew 1 in the League of Nations and lost 3 friendly matches. While he scored 8 times in the games he played in the C division, he saw only 2 balls in his goal.

Breakthrough after WC-2023

Before the League of Nations, our team played in the WC-2023 qualifying. Our girls won 7 points in group E, which includes 5 teams. The ball difference was also against us - 5-16. This indicator made our team the 4th in the group.

Here, one of our opponents ahead of us was the Montenegro team, which we have already managed to leave behind. At that time, the opponent was ahead of our team by 2 points. Denmark, competing in the A division of the League of Nations, took the first place with 24 points, while Bosnia and Herzegovina, which is in the B division, took the second place with 11 points. Of course, having the same 7 points as Malta in this group gave great hope to be optimistic about the future. League of Nations was a real opportunity for Azerbaijan to have a successful performance.

The secret of success

It is true that head coach Siyasat Asgarov does not like the current level of the Azerbaijan women's football championship, he believes that it is not in a encouraging state. However, looking at the team of our national team, it should be emphasized that the main key to a successful performance is that our players live as internationals. Most of our players continue their careers in Turkiye, Russia, Kazakhstan and Greece. Constantly getting a chance to form in their teams increases their game practice a bit.

Another reason for a successful performance is a team-based, compact fight. It is impossible to distinguish a particular individual in the collective. Focusing on one point and one goal makes tomorrow bright.

If we look at the goalscorers in the League of Nations, we will see a clear example of team struggle. Mana Mollayeva and Nazlijan Parlak were remembered with 2 accurate shots. Our other goals were scored by different players. Kristina Bakaradze, Ayshan Ahmadova, Sevinj Jafarzade and Diana Mammadova distinguished themselves.

Of course, it would be unfair if we forget the Siyasat Askerov factor. The specialist, who has coached Azerbaijan's national teams of different age groups since 2010, knows the players very well.

Since 2022, being the sports director and then the head coach of the Turkish club "Fomget" worked in favor of Askerov. As a result, he was able to reveal the strength of the team due to his experience.

The team will be evaluated in the B division.

A more difficult test awaits our national team. After the match against the Faroe Islands on December 5, the struggle in the C division will be concluded. There will be stronger competition in the league one floor higher. We will face strong European teams such as Scotland, Portugal, Wales and Switzerland. Only after the performance of our national team in the B division, it will be clear to what extent women's football has entered a new and high stage in our country.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz