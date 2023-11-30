All pairs of the 1/8 finals of the Azerbaijan Cup have been confirmed

The second stage of the Azerbaijan Cup has been concluded.

Idman.biz reports that based on the results of 11 games, the couples who will perform in the 1/8 finals have been determined.

This was realized based on the results of the games "Imishli" - "Mingechevir" and "Zagatala" - "Shamakhi".

Azerbaijan cup

1/8 final

"Zira" - "Turan Tovuz"

"Iravan" - "Araz-Nakhchivan"

"Sumgayit"- "Karvan"

"Neftchi" - "Garadagh-Lokbatan"

"Kapaz" - "Sabah"

"Qarabag" - MOIK

"Imishli" - "Gabala"

"Sabail" - "Shamakhi"

Let's note that the 1/8 final matches will be held on December 19-21.

Idman.biz