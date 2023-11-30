Shahin Diniyev: "There will be a matter of life and death"

"Today, a difficult game awaits Qarabag. If we pay attention to the situation, the champion of Azerbaijan is fully prepared both psychologically and in terms of European experience."

Shahin Diniyev, head coach of "Sabail" football club, told Idman.biz.

The expert evaluated the game of "Qarabag" against "Molde" in the 5th round of the European League. Diniyev said that the representative of Norway is a team with strong players: "It can be said that today will be a matter of life and death for both teams. Because both teams will play a decisive match in terms of second place in the group. Aghdam representative is in uniform. The performance of our team suggests that Qarabag can win today. We will all pray for "Qarabag" to leave the group. But this is football. "Molde" also won their last games. In my opinion, "Qarabag" plays better away than at home. It will be difficult for white people to break through a closed team. But if open football goes, "Qarabag" will have a more dangerous effect."

It should be noted that the match "Molde" - "Qarabag" will start today at 00:00 Baku time.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz