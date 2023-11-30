The 4th team of the Azerbaijan Cup - "Kapaz"

"Kapaz" played its 50th home game in the Azerbaijan Cup.

Idman.biz reports that this happened at the II classification stage.

The representative of Ganja won against "Baku Sporting" with a score of 2:0. Westerners won 31, drew 6 and lost 13 times in 50 home games in the cup.

"Kapaz" entered the history of the national cup as the 4th team that played 50 or more matches on its home field. Only "Neftchi", "Qarabag" and "Shamakhi" played more matches.

It should be noted that "Kapaz" played its first match in the cup in 1993 in the 1/32 final against "Nicat" and lost with a score of 1:2.

