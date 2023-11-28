Eldeniz Azizli: "I hope that films will be made about Azerbaijani athletes."

"The film about Gurban Gurbanov has very good timing. He has a great role in the development of Azerbaijani football."

Idman.biz reports that this was said by Azerbaijani wrestler Eldeniz Azizli.

The world champion appreciated the film "When the stadiums are silent" dedicated to the head coach of the "Qarabag" football club Gurban Gurbanov.

He said after the premiere that he liked many aspects of the film: "I hope that such films about Azerbaijani athletes will be made in the future."

It should be noted that the film will be shown in all cinemas from November 30.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz