Gurban Gurbanov: "When I received my first salary of 70 manats, I went to the bazaar and..." - INTERVIEW

The head coach of "Qarabag" football club, Gurban Gurbanov, answered the questions of journalists after the premiere night of the film "when the stadiums are silent" dedicated to him.

According to Idman.biz, the experienced specialist expressed his opinion about the film.

- Did "When the stadiums are silent" live up to your expectations?

- In the interviews I gave in recent years, I spoke only about the football field. But today I will give a completely different interview. I totally understood this movie. Because it was the roads I passed, I went a little far. I believe that after this movie, I will be more enthusiastic and responsible. Because I remembered those years again and valued my sufferings even more. If we have reached this level, we must work to maintain it. But the movie was very interesting for me overall.

- A match with "Molde" awaits you in the European League. Can this film before the game be a motivation for the team?

- I think it will be useful. Live witnesses of the moments mentioned in the film - football players were also in the hall. They also witnessed that great successes are valued. I believe that my players understand their responsibilities. They will want to have their names in the films made in the coming years.

- Was Asif Asgarov the person shown as your assistant in the film?

- Asif Asgarov was always with me. Most likely they created it. I haven't given much information in terms of the script.

- Which part of the film was very interesting for you?

- All parts were interesting separately. But two parts really affected me. One of them is the part depicting my brother Musa's return from the army, and the other is my first salary. At that time, if I am not mistaken, I was 16-17 years old, and for the first time I received a salary of 70 manats. After I got it, I left the stadium and went to the bazaar and bought 40 manats for our house. My mother was alone at home and was waiting for me. Those episodes brought me back to those days and had a great impact.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz