The Azerbaijan national football team has set an unwanted record.

The team dropped to their lowest FIFA ranking in the past 18 months, currently sitting at 119th place worldwide under the management of Fernando Santos, Idman.biz reports.

The last time Azerbaijan ranked worse was in October 2023, when the team was placed 120th.

The highest position achieved in the last 18 months was 111th, which the national team held in June and July 2024.

