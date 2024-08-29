29 August 2024
23 possible COMPETITORS of Qarabag

29 August 2024 13:08
The next opponents of Qarabag, which fell from the Champions League to the Europa League, will be announced tomorrow.

The champion of Azerbaijan will know his opponents in the League stage in the draw, Idman.biz reports.

The event will start at 15:00 Baku time. The 8 teams that Azerbaijani representative will face will be determined in the draw.

Qarabag will meet two teams from each basket - one at home and the other away. Therefore, it does not matter which basket the white people are placed in.

24 of the 36 participants of this round are known. These are 23 possible opponents of Qarabag.

The other 12 teams will be determined in today's playoff matches. If the favorites win in those pairs, Qarabag will be placed in the 3rd basket. If two of the 6 highly rated clubs stumble, Azerbaijani champion will advance to the 2nd basket.

The League stage will start on September 25-26.

1st basket

Roma
Manchester United
Porto
Rangers
Lazio
Eintracht
Tottenham
Slavia
Ajax (if it goes to the next stage)

2nd basket

Real Sociedad
Alkmaar
Braga (if it goes to the next stage)
Olympiacos
Lyon
PAOK (if it goes to the next stage)
LASK (if it goes to the next stage)
Fenerbahce
Maccabi TA (if it goes to the next stage)

3rd basket

Ferentsvaros (if it goes to the next stage)
Qarabag
Galatasaray
Molde (if it goes to the next stage)
Victoria Pl (if it goes to the next stage)
Bodo Glimt
Union Saint Gilois
Dinamo K
Ludogorets (if it goes to the next stage)

4th basket

Midtulland
Malmo
Athletic
Hoffenheim
Nice
APOEL (if it goes to the next stage)
Anderlecht (if it goes to the next stage)
Twente
Besiktas (if it goes to the next stage)

Idman.biz

