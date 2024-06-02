Champions League: Qarabag in the second qualifying round

Qarabag will compete in the Champions League for the 10th time, starting from the second qualifying round.

As per Idman.biz, this was caused by the rebalancing of the club division of the tournament.

In the Champions League final, Real Dortmund beat Borussia with a score of 2:0. The fact that the Madrid club won the ticket to the tournament from LaLiga has changed the rounds in which the highest-rated participants of the qualifying stages will join the competition. Qarabag FK and Ferencvarosi TC advanced to the II qualification stage, Dinamo Zagreb to the playoffs, Shakhtar to the League stage.

The games of the II qualification stage, in which our team will participate, will be held on July 23-24 and 30-31. The draw for this stage will be held on June 19.

28 teams will compete in the first qualifying round of the Champions League. 10 clubs and 14 pairs will participate in the second qualifying round draw.

The clubs that will join the tournament from the II qualification stage: Qarabag (Azerbaijan), Ferencvarosi TC (Hungary), PAOK (Greece), Bodo Glimt (Norway), Midtulland (Denmark), Malmö (Sweden), Sparta (Czech Republic), APOEL (Cyprus), Maccabi (Tel Aviv, Israel), Jagiellonia (Poland).

The teams that will start the tournament from the first qualifying round: Slovan (Slovakia), Ludogorets (Bulgaria), HIK (Finland), Flora (Estonia), Steaua (Romania), Klaksvik (Faroe Islands), Shamrock Rovers (Ireland), Lincoln (Gibraltar), TNS (Wales), RFS (Latvia), Petrocub (Moldova), Balkani (Kosovo), Punik (Armenia), Dinamo (Batumi, Georgia), Sellye (Slovenia), Hamrun (Malta), Larne (Northern Ireland), Dinamo (Minsk, Belarus), Panevejis (Lithuania), Ordabasy (Kazakhstan), Vikingur (Iceland), Struga (North Macedonia), Differdange (Luxembourg), Decic (Montenegro), Santa Coloma (Andorra), Virtus (San Marino), Borats (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Egnatia (Albania).

Idman.biz