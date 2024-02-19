19 February 2024
EN

Zira's slump reached 10 - 1 goal in 99 days

Azerbaijan football
News
19 February 2024 14:00
Zira's slump in the Azerbaijan Premier League has reached 10.

Idman.biz reports that Rashad Sadygov's team was defeated by Neftchi in the XXIII round with a score of 0:1.

The last time the Zira won 1:0 in a home match against Gabala on November 12 last year. Zira's eponymous representative, who has not been able to win for 99 days, has drawn 5 times and lost the same number of matches in 10 matches during this period. During the series, the settlement club scored only 1 goal.

At the end of last year, Zira played against Sumgayit (0:0), Neftchi (0:1), Araz-Nakhchivan (0:0), Turan Tovuz (0:1) and Qarabag (0:1) encountered. This year, the opponents of the Baku team were Sabail (0:0), Sabah (0:1), Gabala (1:1), Sumgayit (0:0) and Neftchi (0:1).

It should be noted that Zira has won all matches in the parallel cup with this series. Sadygov's team won against Turan Tovuz by 2:1, Sabail by 2:1 and 3:0.

