17 February 2024
Sertan returned from Izmir with 1 point

Azerbaijan football
16 February 2024 23:39
The Azerbaijani football player played his next game in the Turkish 1st League.

Idman.biz reports that Sertan Tashkin's Manisa played a draw with Goztepe.

Sertan's team, which visited Izmir in the 23rd round, got 1 point. During 90 minutes, the efforts of the teams were in vain. Manisa was close to opening the account. The players of the visitors could not execute the penalty kick accurately.

It should be noted that Manisa with 27 points has risen to the 10th place. The team will face Ganjlerbirliyi in the next round.

