Afran Ismayilov's team lost points - PHOTO

The second round of the Azerbaijan Mini-Football Championship has been concluded.
Idman.biz reports that 4 matches took place on the second day of the game.
"Zira", one of the favorites, won a difficult victory over "Veteran". Former member of the Azerbaijan national team Afran Ismayilov's team shared the points with "Turan".
Azerbaijan Championship
II round
"Veteran" - "Zira" - 1:2
"Turan" - "Inter" - 3:3
"Odlar Yurdu" - "Baku Fire" - 6:1
"Galaxy Shusha" - "Sumgayit" - 3:0
|
Birbasha
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
15-1
|
6
|
Aznur
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
10-5
|
6
|
Zira
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
6-2
|
6
|
Dinamo
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
6-4
|
6
|
Turan
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
7-5
|
4
|
Inter
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
7-5
|
4
|
Veteran
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
8-3
|
3
|
Odlar Yurdu
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
7-5
|
3
|
Galaxy Shusha
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
5-4
|
3
|
Absheron
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
6-7
|
3
|
Real
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
6-8
|
3
|
Siyazan
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
7-9
|
0
|
Sumgayit
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
2-7
|
0
|
Dirchelish
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
2-7
|
0
|
Ateshgah
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
3-14
|
0
|
Baku Fire
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
2-13
|
0
It should be noted that in the other games of the tour, "Aznur" beat "Siyazan" 5:4, "Dinamo" beat "Dirchelish" 2:1, "Birbasha" beat "Ateshgah" 10:0, and "Absheron" beat "Real" 5: won with 2 points.
Idman.biz