14 December 2023
EN

Azerbaijan football
14 December 2023 12:02
Afran Ismayilov's team lost points - PHOTO

The second round of the Azerbaijan Mini-Football Championship has been concluded.

Idman.biz reports that 4 matches took place on the second day of the game.

"Zira", one of the favorites, won a difficult victory over "Veteran". Former member of the Azerbaijan national team Afran Ismayilov's team shared the points with "Turan".

Azerbaijan Championship
II round
"Veteran" - "Zira" - 1:2
"Turan" - "Inter" - 3:3
"Odlar Yurdu" - "Baku Fire" - 6:1
"Galaxy Shusha" - "Sumgayit" - 3:0

Birbasha

2

2

0

0

15-1

6

Aznur

2

2

0

0

10-5

6

Zira

2

2

0

0

6-2

6

Dinamo

2

2

0

0

6-4

6

Turan

2

1

1

0

7-5

4

Inter

2

1

1

0

7-5

4

Veteran

2

1

0

1

8-3

3

Odlar Yurdu

2

1

0

1

7-5

3

Galaxy Shusha

2

1

0

1

5-4

3

Absheron

2

1

0

1

6-7

3

Real

2

1

0

1

6-8

3

Siyazan

2

0

0

2

7-9

0

Sumgayit

2

0

0

2

2-7

0

Dirchelish

2

0

0

2

2-7

0

Ateshgah

2

0

0

2

3-14

0

Baku Fire

2

0

0

2

2-13

0

It should be noted that in the other games of the tour, "Aznur" beat "Siyazan" 5:4, "Dinamo" beat "Dirchelish" 2:1, "Birbasha" beat "Ateshgah" 10:0, and "Absheron" beat "Real" 5: won with 2 points.

Idman.biz

