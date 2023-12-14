Afran Ismayilov's team lost points - PHOTO

The second round of the Azerbaijan Mini-Football Championship has been concluded.

Idman.biz reports that 4 matches took place on the second day of the game.

"Zira", one of the favorites, won a difficult victory over "Veteran". Former member of the Azerbaijan national team Afran Ismayilov's team shared the points with "Turan".

Azerbaijan Championship

II round

"Veteran" - "Zira" - 1:2

"Turan" - "Inter" - 3:3

"Odlar Yurdu" - "Baku Fire" - 6:1

"Galaxy Shusha" - "Sumgayit" - 3:0

Birbasha 2 2 0 0 15-1 6 Aznur 2 2 0 0 10-5 6 Zira 2 2 0 0 6-2 6 Dinamo 2 2 0 0 6-4 6 Turan 2 1 1 0 7-5 4 Inter 2 1 1 0 7-5 4 Veteran 2 1 0 1 8-3 3 Odlar Yurdu 2 1 0 1 7-5 3 Galaxy Shusha 2 1 0 1 5-4 3 Absheron 2 1 0 1 6-7 3 Real 2 1 0 1 6-8 3 Siyazan 2 0 0 2 7-9 0 Sumgayit 2 0 0 2 2-7 0 Dirchelish 2 0 0 2 2-7 0 Ateshgah 2 0 0 2 3-14 0 Baku Fire 2 0 0 2 2-13 0

It should be noted that in the other games of the tour, "Aznur" beat "Siyazan" 5:4, "Dinamo" beat "Dirchelish" 2:1, "Birbasha" beat "Ateshgah" 10:0, and "Absheron" beat "Real" 5: won with 2 points.

Idman.biz