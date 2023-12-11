11 December 2023
EN

Jubilee in the "Sumgayit" - "Qarabag" match

Azerbaijan football
News
11 December 2023 10:59
Jubilee in the "Sumgayit" - "Qarabag" match

"Sumgayit" player Murad Khachayev played his 100th match in the Azerbaijan championships.

Idman.biz reports that his anniversary coincided with the XVI round of the Azerbaijan Premier League.

The 25-year-old defender got a chance in the home match against "Qarabag". Khachayev, who scored 6 goals in 100 games, only played for "Sumgayit".

His debut coincided with the 2018/19 season. On August 18, 2018, Murad appeared in a home match against "Neftchi" (0:2).

It should be noted that "Sumgayit" lost in this game with a score of 1:6.

Idman.biz

