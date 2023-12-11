Aliyar Aghayev was appointed to the "Manchester City" match.

FIFA referee Aliyar Aghayev has received another appointment.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani whistler will be the chief referee of the game between "Srvena Svezda" (Serbia) and "Manchester City" (England) within the VI round of the UEFA Champions League group stage.

He will be assisted by FIFA referee assistants Zeynal Zeynalov and Akif Amirali. Elchin Masiyev will be the fourth judge. VAR referee of the match will be Alper Ulusoy (Turkiye), and AVAR referee will be Abdulkadir Bitigen (Turkiye).

It should be noted that the game will be held on December 13.

