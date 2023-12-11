The record of 2 years was repeated in the Azerbaijan Championship

19 goals were scored in the 16th round of the Azerbaijan Premier League.

Idman.biz reports that in the "Sumgayit" - "Qarabag" (1:6) match seven, in the match "Neftchi" - "Turan Tovuz" (3:2) five, in the match "Sabah" - "Sabail" (4:0) four and in the match between "Gabala" and "Kapaz" (0:3) three goals were recorded.

Only the duel between "Zira" and "Araz-Nakhchivan" ended with a clean sheet.

The average productivity was equal to 3.80. This is a repeat of both the 2023/24 season and the record of the last two years. 19 goals were scored in the X round of the current championship. The average productivity of the matches on October 20-22 is equal to 3.80.

Higher productivity was last seen 25 months ago. 17 goals were scored in 4 games in the X round of the 2021/22 season. The average indicator of the matches on November 6-7, 2021 was equal to 4.25.

Idman.biz