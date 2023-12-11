The long-awaited victory of "Kapaz"

"Kapaz" won the first major victory in the 2023/24 season of the Azerbaijan Premier League.

Idman.biz reports that the representative of Ganja defeated "Gabala" with a score of 3:0.

The last time the Westerners won by three or more goals was last season. On October 29, 2022, "Kapaz" who faced "Sabail" scored the same result 406 days after the 3:0 home victory.

Ganjali won a big victory in the opponent's field 2772 days later. 7 years and 7 months ago - on May 7, 2016, "Kapaz", a guest of "Khazar Lankaran", netted 3 goals.

It should be noted that this was the 94th major victory won in the Premier League in the club's history.

