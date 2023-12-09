The opponent of "Qarabag" will leave "Hacken" in Baku

Per-Mathias Hogmo, the head coach of the Swedish "Hacken", the opponent of "Qarabag" in the European League, will leave the team.

According to Idman.biz, the specialist will continue his career in Japan.

He will work at "Urawa".

According to the agreement between the clubs, the specialist will leave his post after leading "Hacken" to the game against "Qarabag" in Baku.

It should be noted that the match between "Qarabag" and "Hacken" will be held on December 14 at the Republic Stadium named after Tofig Bahramov.

Idman.biz