Filip Ozobic: "They will show their full strength"

The game with "Zira" was very important for us. We were able to win."

Idman.biz reports that "Neftchi" football player Filip Ozobic told his club's television.

The Croatian midfielder evaluated the game against "Turan Tovuz" in the 16th round of the Azerbaijan Championship. He said that only 3 points will satisfy them in Neftchi Arena: "All the players who will play in the team will show their full strength. We want to continue as in the last match and win the next match as well."

It should be noted that the match between "Neftchi" and "Turan Tovuz" will start on December 10 at 18:00.

