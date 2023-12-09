9 December 2023
EN

Filip Ozobic: "They will show their full strength"

Azerbaijan football
News
9 December 2023 16:52
Filip Ozobic: "They will show their full strength"

The game with "Zira" was very important for us. We were able to win."

Idman.biz reports that "Neftchi" football player Filip Ozobic told his club's television.

The Croatian midfielder evaluated the game against "Turan Tovuz" in the 16th round of the Azerbaijan Championship. He said that only 3 points will satisfy them in Neftchi Arena: "All the players who will play in the team will show their full strength. We want to continue as in the last match and win the next match as well."

It should be noted that the match between "Neftchi" and "Turan Tovuz" will start on December 10 at 18:00.

Idman.biz

Related news

The opponent of "Qarabag" will leave "Hacken" in Baku
18:05
Azerbaijan football

The opponent of "Qarabag" will leave "Hacken" in Baku

Per-Mathias Hogmo, the head coach of the Swedish "Hacken", the opponent of "Qarabag" in the European League, will leave the team
Arif Asadov:" The major defeat of "Sumgait" cannot be described as a problem, it is normal"
14:04
Azerbaijan football

Arif Asadov:" The major defeat of "Sumgait" cannot be described as a problem, it is normal"

"The power of "Qarabag" is known to everyone. This became known to everyone once again in the game with "Sumgait"
Adana Demirspor conceded 3 goals from Galatasaray - VIDEO
8 December 23:47
Azerbaijan football

Adana Demirspor conceded 3 goals from Galatasaray - VIDEO

The 15th round of the Turkish Super League has started
6-goal victory from "Qarabag" - VIDEO
8 December 21:35
Azerbaijan football

6-goal victory from "Qarabag" - VIDEO

The XVI round of the Azerbaijan Premier League has started today
The opponents of our national teams have been determined
8 December 18:44
Azerbaijan football

The opponents of our national teams have been determined

The opponents of the Azerbaijan national team of under-19 women's football players, who will play in the preliminary qualifying round of the European Championship to be held in Lithuania in 2025, have been determined
"Kapaz" Portuguese goalkeeper: "We are trying to understand his football philosophy"
8 December 18:03
Azerbaijan football

"Kapaz" Portuguese goalkeeper: "We are trying to understand his football philosophy"

"We are trying to understand the football philosophy of our new head coach and also trying to fulfill their wishes and demands."

Most read

Confusion after Santos was relegated to Series B - PHOTO - VIDEO
7 December 11:36
World football

Confusion after Santos was relegated to Series B - PHOTO - VIDEO

Buses, vehicles, trash bins, signs and even homes were also targets of attacks after Santos is relegated in the Brazilian Championship
Azerbaijan’s football player: "After a successful performance in the Nations League, I received offers from international clubs" - INTERVIEW - PHOTO
7 December 10:58
Azerbaijan football

Azerbaijan’s football player: "After a successful performance in the Nations League, I received offers from international clubs" - INTERVIEW - PHOTO

Interview of Azerbaijan national football player Nigar Mirzaliyeva on Idman.biz website
ACRF was selected as the most active sports organization of the year
7 December 15:33
Other

ACRF was selected as the most active sports organization of the year

The National Olympic Committee (NOC) held an event dedicated to the sports results of 2023

TRANSFER NEWS: Real Madrid have a deadline for Mbappé: January 15 2024
7 December 12:31
World football

TRANSFER NEWS: Real Madrid have a deadline for Mbappé: January 15 2024

Football transfer rumors, news and beyond