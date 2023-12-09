Arif Asadov:" The major defeat of "Sumgait" cannot be described as a problem, it is normal"

"The power of "Qarabag" is known to everyone. This became known to everyone once again in the game with "Sumgait".

Azerbaijan national team coach Arif Asadov told Idman.biz.

He evaluated the match in which "Qarabag" defeated "Sumgait" with a score of 6:1 within the XVI round of the Premier League. Asadov said that the Aghdam team is in a very good shape and its players are at an excellent level in terms of understanding each-other: "Either in Europe, or in the local championship, they list their victories. At the beginning of the season, the balance in the team was disturbed. However, preventing the victory of "Qarabag" now creates difficulties not only for "Sumgait", but also for many teams. Many clubs prefer to play a closed game against the champion of Azerbaijan. They play more compactly and rely on the counterattack. In yesterday's game, "Sumgayit" preferred open football, not being afraid of the power of "Qarabag". Of course, despite this, "Qarabag" knows how to play. Although this performance of "Sumgait" should be applauded, his opponent showed him that he is strong."

According to Asadov, many clubs of the country have "tasted" the defeat of "Sumgait", which has not been able to win against "Qarabag" in the last 4 years: "Qarabag" has been hegemonic in the Azerbaijan Premier League for the last 8-10 years. Over the years, he has faced very few major defeats. In that period, either their players were injured or they struggled on both fronts. Therefore, the defeat of "Sumgait" cannot be described as any problem. I accept it as normal."

Talking about the missing aspects in "Sumgait", the expert said that there are difficulties with the team: "It can be seen that when there are consecutive games, they face difficulties. Unlike "Qarabag", "Sumgait" has very few equal players. This creates a big problem for them. Of course, the budget also plays a role here. Each club has its own finances. However, the remaining technical and tactical lacks are better seen by the coaching staff. They are trying to eliminate it. The difference between the new arrival of the head coach of the club, Samir Abbasov, and now is very big, and the progress of the team can be felt."

It should be noted that "Qarabag" is the first in the Premier League with 35 points. "Sumgait", which is 12 points behind "Qarabag", is in 3rd place.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz