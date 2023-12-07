7 December 2023
"Araz-Nakhchivan" player: "Although it was a big mistake, we understand it" - INTERVIEW

"Araz-Nakhchivan" football player Axel Ngando gave an interview to the press service of the club.

Idman.biz reports that the French midfielder talked about the preparation for the next game in the Azerbaijan Premier League and the situation in the team.
- How is the preparation for the game against "Zira" in the XVI round of the national championship going?
- We understand the importance of the game. We prepare at the highest level. In training, we try to perform the tasks given by the coach to the maximum extent, to show ourselves from the best side. We know that the game will not be easy. Our opponent is at the top of the tournament table. We will do our best to win a good result.

- Have you watched your opponent's game?

- Of course, I watched. After coming to Azerbaijan, my first game was against "Zira". They are a good team, especially in defence. They have conceded only 8 goals so far. Again, it is an important game for us. Because we could not win in the last 4 matches.

- You boosted the reliable play of the defensive line. Will it be possible to crack?

- We even had chances to score in all matches, including the games we lost. "We will have this opportunity in the meeting with Zira, we will create it. The main thing is to realize it at that moment. I believe we will succeed. We have to be fully tuned into the game.

- Can the victory lost in the last seconds of the game against "Sabail" in the reporting round have a negative effect on the team members from a psychological point of view?

- We were surprised that we conceded a goal in the last second. However, we could have scored more goals and left the field with 3 points. We performed better than the opponent. This is not the first time in football, it has happened before and will happen again. No one is insured against anything. We have to keep our concentration for the next game. If we play against "Zira" as in the last match, we can win.

- What did Numan Kurdic, the author of the own goal, say to his teammates after the game with "Sabail"?

- He apologized to everyone for his mistake. It was not a deliberate act. Although it is a big mistake, we understand it. Each of us can face this situation. Football is full of mistakes.

Idman.biz

