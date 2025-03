Firdovsi Kerimov, Azerbaijan’s first Ironman, participated in another marathon this year.

He took part in the international marathon held in Rome, Idman.biz reports.

Karimov successfully completed the 42.2 km distance and crossed the finish line.

This is the second start for the Ironman in Italy this year. Prior to this, Karimov competed in Terni.

Since the beginning of the year, our athlete has also participated in marathons in Dubai and Morocco.

