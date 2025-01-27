Ilaha Guliyeva sets new record

Ilaha Guliyeva has set a new Azerbaijani record.
Idman.biz reports that she excelled at the Baku Winter Championship in athletics.
She achieved the best result in the indoor 400m race for girls under 20, finishing in 56.50 seconds.
Idman.biz
Idman.biz
