27 January 2025
EN

Ilaha Guliyeva sets new record

Athletics
News
27 January 2025 17:37
20
Ilaha Guliyeva has set a new Azerbaijani record.

Idman.biz reports that she excelled at the Baku Winter Championship in athletics.

She achieved the best result in the indoor 400m race for girls under 20, finishing in 56.50 seconds.

