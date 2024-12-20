20 December 2024
International Triathlon reveals statistics for Rostyslav Pevtsov

Rostyslav Pevtsov has competed in 154 races under the Azerbaijani flag.

Idman.biz reports that the International Triathlon Federation has released statistical data about the three-time Olympian, who recently announced his retirement from the sport.

During his Olympic triathlon career, Pevtsov participated in 154 races, earning 32 podium finishes and 11 championship titles.

His ranking details have also been shared. Currently, Pevtsov is ranked 168th in the world and 84th in Europe.

Pevtsov last competed in the Laguna Phuket Triathlon in Thailand last month, where he secured third place and stood on the podium.

