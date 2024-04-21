New World Record - 6.24 meters

A new world record was set in the high jump competitions in athletics.

Idman.biz reports that Armand Duplantis broke his personal record with a result of 6.24 meters.

The Swedish athlete achieved this success in the Diamond League held in China. He renewed the record of 6.23 meters, which he achieved in the international tournament held in December last year. Duplantis, who became the Olympic and world champion, left behind Sam Kendricks (USA, 5.82 m) and Juan Bokai (China, 5.72 m).

It should be noted that Duplantis has 8 world records. Since 2020, no athlete has been able to better his results.

