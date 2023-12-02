World Championship: 11 gold, 3 silver and 7 bronze medals from Azerbaijan

The 36th World Military Wrestling Championship was concluded in Baku.

Idman.biz reports that the national team of Azerbaijan finished the World Championship with 21 (11-3-7) medals, which was attended by 222 wrestlers from 18 countries.

Nihad Guluzade (60 kg), Ziya Babashov (63 kg), Ulvi Ganizade (72 kg) and Murad Ahmadiyev (97 kg) were awarded the title of champion in the Greco-Roman wrestling team. Lachin Valiyev (87 kg) took the second place, Azad Aliyev (82 kg), Gurban Gurbanov (77 kg) and Farid Sadikhli (55 kg) took the 3rd place.

Among the freestyle wrestlers, Ali Rahimzade (65 kg), Haji Aliyev (70 kg), Turan Bayramov (74 kg), Orkhan Abbasov (79 kg) and Ibrahim Yusubov (92 kg) won gold, Jeyhun Allahverdiyev (61 kg) won silver, Farid Jabbarov (86 kg) won the bronze award. The Azerbaijani team was the first in the team score.

Among the female wrestlers, Ruzzana Mammadova (49 kg) and Jala Aliyeva (57 kg) won the title of World Champion. Elnura Mammadova (52 kg) won the second place, Nargiz Samadova (50 kg), Gultekin Shirinova (53 kg) and Birgul Soltanova (62 kg) won the third place.

Idman.biz