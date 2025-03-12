European champion of Azerbaijan: "Without him, I wouldn't have reached this position" - INTERVIEW

Azerbaijani wrestler Gunay Gurbanova (59 kg) shared her thoughts with Idman.biz after winning the gold medal at the U23 European Championship in Tirana, Albania.

- You won the gold medal at the U-23 European Championship in Tirana. How do you feel about the victory?

- I prepared for the competition with great motivation. My goal was to become the champion. I did everything I could to ensure my preparation was at a high level. I believed in victory because my coach, Toghrul Asgarov, instilled that belief in me.

- Which match stood out for you?

- My first opponent, Marta Hetmanava from Belarus, was quite strong. But the final match was the most memorable.

- Who did you share your victory with first?

- I shared my joy with my personal coach, Toghrul Asgarov. After that, I spoke with the other coaches and the girls.

- Who do you dedicate your victory to?

- I dedicate my victory to my personal coach, Toghrul Asgarov, who believed in me from the beginning, even when no one else did. He always motivated me to stay focused on winning, and even in my losses, he was always by my side. He made me believe I am the strongest, and without him, I wouldn't have reached this position today.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz