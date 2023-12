At yesterday’s match, Haaland got furious and went ballistic at the referee in the match held to a 3-3 draw with Tottenham.

Idman.biz reports that Haaland posted a “WTF” tweet after the event.

The striker is facing an FA charge after his outburst.

Haaland is likely to receive a misconduct charge for his "WTF" tweet about the officiating.

