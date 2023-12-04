4 December 2023
Goal shows in the English Premier League - VIDEO

4 December 2023 00:37
Goal shows in the English Premier League - VIDEO

The 15th round of the English Premier League has been concluded.

Idman.biz reports that 24 goals were scored in 5 matches today.

The central meeting of the tour - "Manchester City" - "Tottenham" was recorded with a score of 3:3. "Tottenham", which was in the leading position four rounds ago, left the field undefeated for the 4th time in a row. The team lost 3 times and drew 1 time.

In the "Liverpool" - "Fulham" match, the teams differed 7 times. The "reds" who were defeated scored two goals three minutes before the end and achieved a decisive victory. Jurgen Klopp's men have moved up to the second place after this result.

English Premier League
15th round
Bournemouth - Aston Villa - 2:2
Chelsea - Brighton - 3:2
Liverpool - Fulham - 4:3
West Ham - Crystal Palace - 1:1
Manchester City - Tottenham - 3:3

