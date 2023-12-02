The EURO-2024 draw has been made: Turkiye vs Portugal - GROUPS

The draw for the 2024 European Football Championship final round was made today.

Idman.biz reports that the ceremony was organized in Hamburg.

The Turkish national team is in Group F. "Moon-stars" will face the winner of the play-off stage in the C division of the Nations League, along with the teams of Portugal and the Czech Republic.

Spain, Italy and Croatia are in group B. It will be difficult for the Albanian team, which will play in the final stage for the second time in its history, to resist these opponents.

Group A: Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland

Group B: Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania,

Group C: Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England

Group D: Winner of play-off on road A, Netherlands, Austria, France

Group E: Belgium , Slovakia, Romania, winner of play-off on road B

Group F: Turkiye, winner of play-off on road C, Portugal, Czech Republic

It should be noted that the championship to be held in Germany will start on June 14 and end on July 14 next year.

