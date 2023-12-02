3 December 2023
EN

The EURO-2024 draw has been made: Turkiye vs Portugal - GROUPS

World football
News
2 December 2023 22:19
The EURO-2024 draw has been made: Turkiye vs Portugal - GROUPS

The draw for the 2024 European Football Championship final round was made today.

Idman.biz reports that the ceremony was organized in Hamburg.

The Turkish national team is in Group F. "Moon-stars" will face the winner of the play-off stage in the C division of the Nations League, along with the teams of Portugal and the Czech Republic.

Spain, Italy and Croatia are in group B. It will be difficult for the Albanian team, which will play in the final stage for the second time in its history, to resist these opponents.

Group A: Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland
Group B: Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania,
Group C: Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England
Group D: Winner of play-off on road A, Netherlands, Austria, France
Group E: Belgium , Slovakia, Romania, winner of play-off on road B
Group F: Turkiye, winner of play-off on road C, Portugal, Czech Republic

It should be noted that the championship to be held in Germany will start on June 14 and end on July 14 next year.

Idman.biz

Related news

Germany are the U-17 World Champions
2 December 21:08
World football

Germany are the U-17 World Champions

The U-17 World Championship has over. Germany defeated France on penalties and lifted their first U17 World Cup title. Idman.biz reports with referring to ESPN that Paris Brunner was awarded the Golden Ball as the tournament's outstanding player. Idman.biz

The "Bayern" match has been postponed
2 December 15:29
World football

The "Bayern" match has been postponed

The German Bundesliga match "Bavaria" - "Union" scheduled to be held today has been postponed

Today’s transfer gossips
1 December 17:31
World football

Today’s transfer gossips

The transfer rumors about Estevao, Jota, Dragusin, Guirassy, Sancho

Griezmann became LaLiga's best player at 32
1 December 16:32
World football

Griezmann became LaLiga's best player at 32

He has regained his form and won back the fans with becoming the best player in LaLiga.
Europa League: Goal show in Marseille - VIDEO
1 December 09:12
World football

Europa League: Goal show in Marseille - VIDEO

UEFA Europa League V round matches took place
Conference League: "Fenerbahce" dropped 6 and "Besiktas" 5 balls
1 December 09:00
World football

Conference League: "Fenerbahce" dropped 6 and "Besiktas" 5 balls

Today, the games of the 5th round of the Conference League were held

Most read

CL: 3:3 in Istanbul, "Arsenal" hit six – VIDEO
30 November 10:50
World football

CL: 3:3 in Istanbul, "Arsenal" hit six – VIDEO

The fifth round of the Champions League has been concluded
Tarik Elyunusi explained what could make it difficult for "Qarabag" in the match against "Molde" - EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW
30 November 15:07
World football

Tarik Elyunusi explained what could make it difficult for "Qarabag" in the match against "Molde" - EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW

The interview of Tarık Elyunusi, the former football player of the Norwegian national team and "Qarabag" to Idman.biz website
The new transfer of the Azerbaijan had a problem and stayed in the United States
30 November 10:53
Basketball

The new transfer of the Azerbaijan had a problem and stayed in the United States

"Khirdalan" basketball club faced an unusual situation

Georgian scout: "Huseyn Gaflaov's talent is not far behind American basketball players"
1 December 15:13
Basketball

Georgian scout: "Huseyn Gaflaov's talent is not far behind American basketball players"

"I witnessed how perfectly he developed in several matches"