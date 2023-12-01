Today’s transfer gossips

2 December 2023
1 December 2023 17:31
Barcelona, Al-Ittihad, Man United and Brighton are on their way to make new signs.

Idman.biz reports with referring to the official websites that the most famous football clubs in the world are busy with the new transfer moves.

1. Man Utd race Man City, Chelsea and European quartet in hunt for Brazilian wonderkid

Barcelona are one of a number of top sides keen on his signature and have spoken with agent Angel Curry about a potential move for the teenage talent. The Catalans are understood to be the favoured option of the winger and sources say Camp Nou would be the dream move for him. (Teamtalk)

2. Al-Ittihad winger Jota, 24, wants to join his former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham

Wideman Jota, 24, shone under Postecoglou at Celtic in the last two seasons, netting 21 goals in 62 league appearances.

That fine form saw him join the gold rush to Saudi Arabia in the summer as he moved for £25million to Al-Ittihad, who also signed Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante.

Yet his time in the Middle East has been a nightmare as Al-Ittihad decided not to register him for their squad to compete in the Saudi Pro League.

That was due to the division’s rules that clubs are only allowed eight foreign players in their contingent. (Sun)

3. Manchester United have also joined Newcastle, Roma and AC Milan in showing interest in 27-year-old Stuttgart and Guinea forward Serhou Guirassy.

Manchester United are closely tracking the progress of VfB Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy and considering a move for him in the January transfer window. (BBC)

4. Manchester United investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants his recruitment team to focus on homegrown talent.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to instruct a new-look Manchester United recruitment team to prioritise homegrown talent as he aims to fire the club back to English football’s summit.

The INEOS chief is closing in on a 25 percent stake in United, with his £1.3billion buy-out edging closer to completion.

Ratcliffe’s group will assume control of United's footballing operation and have already started planning an overhaul of their recruitment set-up. (Mail)

5. Brighton want to open new contract talks with manager Roberto De Zerbi amid interest from Napoli and Real Madrid.

Juventus are keen on a double deal for Man Utd outcasts Jadon Sancho and Donny Van de Beek in the upcoming transfer window, (Teamtalk)

Idman.biz

