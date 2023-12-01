1 December 2023
Conference League: "Fenerbahce" dropped 6 and "Besiktas" 5 balls

1 December 2023 09:00
Today, the games of the 5th round of the Conference League were held.

Idman.biz reports that the Turkish clubs suffered a heavy defeat.

"Fenerbahce" was the guest of "Norsheland" on the trip. The Danish club won with a score of 6:1. In order to advance to the next stage, "Fener" must win in the last round. Otherwise, he should hope for the failure of "Ludogorets".

Another Turkish club "Besiktas" lost to "Bruges" with a score of 0:5.

It should be noted that "Lille", "Slovan", "Gent", "Maccabi T-A", "Victoria", "Bruges", "Bude-Glimt", "Aston Villa", "Fiorentina", PAOK and "Eintracht" won the right to play in the playoffs of the Conference League.

Conference League, group stage

V Round
November 30
Group A
21:45 "Klaksvik" - "Slovan" - 1:2
21:45 "Olympia" - "Lille" - 0:2
Scores: "Lille" - 11, "Slovan" - 10, Klaksvik" - 4, "Olympia" - 3 points.

Group B
21:45 "Gent" - "Zarya" - 4:1
00:00 "Breidablik" - "Maccabi" - 1:2
Scores: "Maccabi" - 12, "Gent" - 10, "Zarya" - 4, "Breydablik" - 0 points.

Group C
19:30 "Astana" - "Dinamo" (Zagreb) - 0:2
21:45 "Balkani" - "Victoria" - 0:1
Scores: "Victoria" - 15, "Dinamo" (Zagreb) - 6 points, "Astana" - 4 points, "Balkani" - 4 points.

Group D
21:45 "Besiktas" - "Bruges" - 0:5
21:45 "Bude-Glimt" - "Lugano" - 5:2
Score: "Bruges" - 13, "Bude-Glimt" - 10, "Lugano" - 4, "Besiktas" - 1 point.

Group E
21:45 "Alkmaar" - "Zrinski" - 1:0
00:00 "Aston Villa" - "Legia" - 2:1
Scores: "Aston Villa" - 12, "Legia" - 9, "Alkmaar" - 6, "Zrinski" - 3 points.

Group F
00:00 "Chukarichki" - "Ferentsvaros" - 1:2
00:00 "Fiorentina" - "Genk" - 2:1
Score: "Fiorentina" - 11, "Ferencvaros" - 9, "Genk" - 6, "Chukarichki" - 1 point.

Group G
21:45 "Helsinki" - "Aberdeen" - 2:2
00:00 "Eintracht" - PAOK - 1:2
Score: PAOK - 13, "Eintracht" - 9, "Aberdeen" - 3, "Helsinki" - 2 points.

Group H
00:00 "Norsheland" - "Fenerbahce" - 6:1
00:00 "Spartak" (Trnava) - "Ludogorets" - 1:2
Scores: "Norsheland" - 10, "Ludogorets" - 9, "Fenerbahce" - 9, "Spartak" (Trnava) - 2 points.

