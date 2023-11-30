30 November 2023
Tarik Elyunusi explained what could make it difficult for "Qarabag" in the match against "Molde" - EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW

30 November 2023
Tarik Elyunusi explained what could make it difficult for "Qarabag" in the match against "Molde" - EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW

The interview of Tarık Elyunusi, the former football player of the Norwegian national team and "Qarabag" to Idman.biz website

- How are you doing in Japan and in “Shonan Belmare”?

I am doing fine, thank you. We played the last game of the season this weekend. We wanted to get to know Japan and the Japanese culture. It was a nice adventure for us because it’s exciting and something new for us. We liked it here very much and also this is the first time for me to be here.

- How do you remember the days when you play in "Qarabag"? What was the reason for your short-term Azerbaijan career?

I remember the games and the days in Qarabag. It was also nice times even though I was injured and the whole stay depended on that.

I wish I could have better days and better times in Qarabag because I really wanted to play in Qarabag and to get to know the Azerbaijani culture. I have good memories even though this was a short time.

- Do you have contact with any of your teammates from "Qarabag"?

I still have friends from Baku which is a beautiful city. Definitely in the future I will visit Azerbaijan for the area, food and everything. I had contact with my teammates but most of them is gone. The last time I had contact with Shahrudin, he is now in Turkiye. I used to talk to him a lot but I don’t talk too much with him anymore. Most of the player they had contact with me are not in the club anymore.

- Do you watch the games of "Qarabag"?

Every time Qarabag play in Europe I especially follow them I wish them well and I wish them, my former team to do well. The people of Azerbaijan deserve to be well represented as a country.

- What are your expectations from the match with "Molde" today and "Qarabag" defeated "Molde" in Baku, do you think they can do it in the away match?

I don’t watch the games of Qarabag because of the time difference. It is difficult for me because I am a father of 3 young children so it is difficult to find time to watch games but I follow online when I wake up in the morning.

The game will be difficult because it is cold in Norway and Molde is a great team at home. İt is going to be an exciting game. I wish them go home back with a nice result.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz

