Radical changes in VAR - Rugby rules are brought to football

The next meeting of the International Football Association Board (IFAB) was held in London.

Idman.biz reports with reference to the English press that the possibility of expanding VAR's powers was discussed at the meeting.

During the meeting, the punishment of 10-minute exclusion from the field was also brought up. At the same time, as in rugby, it was proposed to apply the rule that only the team captain approaches the referee.

Members of the IFAB Board of Directors discussed the issue of whether the VAR judge should intervene in corner kicks and free kicks, as well as second yellow cards.

It was decided to implement these rules as a pilot project soon.

It should be noted that the issues discussed at the meeting will be put to a vote at the IFAB General Assembly meeting in March 2024.

Idman.biz